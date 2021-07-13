'Johnson's deadly hat-trick of failures in stark contrast to England's uniting heroes'

Reckless gamblers always run out of luck eventually and chancer Boris Johnson's heading for skid row.

Valueless and unprincipled, two dirty wagers are coming back to haunt the charlatan Prime Minister.

The first is Johnson's bigotry, the most unprincipled leader in modern British politics uniting the nation against him when his backfiring strategy was to divide to rule.

His nemesis are the articulate, emotionally intelligent England footballers such as Marcus Rashford and Tyrone Mings who are calling out Johnson and a Home Secretary, Priti Patel, who fuelled racism.

The prejudiced duo are marooned on the wrong side of the country, increasingly condemned as nod-and-a-wink apologists for the vile boo boys who jeered England's Black stars.

If this was a match, Johnson's Conservative Government would be losing 5-0 to England's stars.

Liverpool maestro Bill Shankly quipped football was more important than life or death but knew that wasn't true.

What is true that Johnson's bungling Covid again, the PM's obsession with his “freedom day” in England next Monday going to cost lives on top of the 150,000 already lost.

Scientific advice is out of the window, Johnson outsourcing responsibility to individuals when he's shown little a clear blame game.

Fatally delaying March last year's lockdown, opposing Autumn 2020 restrictions and now kicking off a free-for-all is a deadly hat trick.

Time is saved by immediately criticising Johnson when he gets it wrong consistently often.

What is a punt for him is life or death for others.

The public will tire of Johnson's own goals when we are the losers.