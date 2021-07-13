Cancel
U.K.

'Johnson's deadly hat-trick of failures in stark contrast to England's uniting heroes'

By Kevin Maguire
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Reckless gamblers always run out of luck eventually and chancer Boris Johnson's heading for skid row.

Valueless and unprincipled, two dirty wagers are coming back to haunt the charlatan Prime Minister.

The first is Johnson's bigotry, the most unprincipled leader in modern British politics uniting the nation against him when his backfiring strategy was to divide to rule.

His nemesis are the articulate, emotionally intelligent England footballers such as Marcus Rashford and Tyrone Mings who are calling out Johnson and a Home Secretary, Priti Patel, who fuelled racism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHYoJ_0aw8XLVE00
The England heroes have united a nation (Image: Getty Images)

The prejudiced duo are marooned on the wrong side of the country, increasingly condemned as nod-and-a-wink apologists for the vile boo boys who jeered England's Black stars.

If this was a match, Johnson's Conservative Government would be losing 5-0 to England's stars.

Liverpool maestro Bill Shankly quipped football was more important than life or death but knew that wasn't true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2YAD_0aw8XLVE00
Boris Johnson is the most unprincipled leader in modern British politics (Image: Getty Images)

What is true that Johnson's bungling Covid again, the PM's obsession with his “freedom day” in England next Monday going to cost lives on top of the 150,000 already lost.

Scientific advice is out of the window, Johnson outsourcing responsibility to individuals when he's shown little a clear blame game.

Fatally delaying March last year's lockdown, opposing Autumn 2020 restrictions and now kicking off a free-for-all is a deadly hat trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh2LT_0aw8XLVE00
Priti Patel fuelled racism (Image: Getty Images)

Time is saved by immediately criticising Johnson when he gets it wrong consistently often.

What is a punt for him is life or death for others.

The public will tire of Johnson's own goals when we are the losers.

ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
