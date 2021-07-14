Former Michigan football star Desmond Howard: NIL rights long overdue, shift power to college athletes
DETROIT — Way back in the early 1990s, Desmond Howard dazzled with his playmaking as a receiver and return specialist at Michigan. He left little doubt after scoring on a 93-yard punt return against Ohio State in 1991 that he was thinking of the game’s biggest prize when he fashioned a Heisman pose in the end zone. He would win the coveted Heisman Trophy the next month.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0