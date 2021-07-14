Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Former Michigan football star Desmond Howard: NIL rights long overdue, shift power to college athletes

Janesville Gazette
 11 days ago

DETROIT — Way back in the early 1990s, Desmond Howard dazzled with his playmaking as a receiver and return specialist at Michigan. He left little doubt after scoring on a 93-yard punt return against Ohio State in 1991 that he was thinking of the game’s biggest prize when he fashioned a Heisman pose in the end zone. He would win the coveted Heisman Trophy the next month.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Athletes#American Football#Nil#Ohio State#Espn#College Gameday#The Detroit News#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

How it happened: Desmond Howard's 167 punt return yards

GREEN BAY - Breaking the Packers' previous single-game record for punt return yards was almost too easy for Desmond Howard. In mid-December 1996 at the Pontiac Silverdome, he did it in the first half with room to spare. Howard's dynamic season as the Packers' primary return man had two defining...
Oklahoma Statethespun.com

SEC Football Coach Has Warning For Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC is widely considered the best conference in college football, and reports have emerged today that Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas want in. Those reports have one SEC head coach intrigued enough to give a warning to them. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Texas A&M head coach...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLNew York Post

Bobby Roundtree, paralyzed former college football star, dead at 23

Bobby Roundtree, the former Illinois standout defensive end who was paralyzed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, died Friday, the university announced. The school did not disclose a cause of death. Roundtree died in Tampa, where he had rehabbing from the spinal cord injury. “All...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Michigan Girl One of First College Athletes to Get Paid

Finally last week the road was cleared by the NCAA to allow college athletes to make money off their likeness, image, and their name. With the door now wide open, the possibilities are endless for these athletes moving forward, and leading the way just happens to be a young woman from right here in Michigan.
Midland, TXNewswest9.com

Former Lee standout Joseph Norman looking to sponsor college athlete

MIDLAND, Texas — LAMBO. No, I'm not referring to the luxury car, there's a deeper meaning than that. Learning About Money Business and Opportunities is what L.A.M.B.O stands for according to Joseph Norman. "The after school program is going to allow students to basically become digital entrepreneurs and have 21st...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns make first big move of the offseason after NBA Finals run

The 2020/21 campaign was tremendous for the Phoenix Suns, despite falling short in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for this organization. Just days removed from losing Game 6, the Suns have already lost a key figure of their front office:. Most people won’t...
Florida Stateclemsonjunkies.com

Report: SEC In Contact With Clemson, Florida State

The times certainly look to be a changing. With the news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, many wondered if that was just the first step towards a shift in the entire landscape of college football. That appears to be the case, as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy