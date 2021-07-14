Cancel
UPDATE: NWS updates Wednesday forecast

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE 11 a.m. Wednesday: The storm forecast for today has been updated again. See below. The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for Wednesday yet again. It is as follows. Thunderstorms are possible late this evening. Portions of central Kansas could get a strong storm or two with wind...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
