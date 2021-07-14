UPDATE: NWS updates Wednesday forecast

Effective: 2021-08-04 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Carteret County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 208 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Harkers Island, Cedar Island, Stella, Swansboro, South River, Hubert, Cape Carteret, North River, Merrimon, Straits, Smyrna, Marshallberg, Davis, Sealevel, Atlantic, Pine Knoll Shores and Harlowe. Additionally, above normal water levels in tidal creeks and rivers may exacerbate freshwater flooding in portions of Down East Carteret County, where approximately 5 to 8 inches of rain have fallen since last evening. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
