Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich was selected Monday in the third round of the MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins with the 98th overall pick. He's the second Husker selected in the 2021 draft after Spencer Schwellenbach went in the second round, No. 59 overall, to the Minnesota Twins. This is the first time since 2005 that Nebraska has had two players taken in the first three rounds of the same draft.