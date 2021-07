Outbrain, which provides recommended web links at the bottom of news stories, raised $160 million at a $1.25 billion valuation in its initial public offering today. The New York-based company sold 8 million shares of common stock on Nasdaq at $20 a share, and the price rose above that during the first day of trading to $20.99 and sank back down to close at $20.15 a share by the end of the day. It is trading under the stock symbol “OB.”