Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones after 20 years of being together

By James Brinsford
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm2zO_0aw8VftE00
TEASER MAIN ONLY - CAPTION: Emma Bunton and Jade Jones get married after over 20 years together CREDIT: Instagram/Getty copyright unknown

Emma Bunton has married Jade Jones after 20 years of being together.

The 45-year-old Spice Girls singer made the announcement on Tuesday in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a pic of her with Jade, Emma captioned the post: "Mr and Mrs Jones."

Emma has been with singer Jade since 1998 and they got engaged in 2006.

In the photo of their wedding day, Emma looked resplendent in a white sleeved dress with a fabulous train as she posed with her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xojq2_0aw8VftE00
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jade Jones and Emma Bunton attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Comments / 0

