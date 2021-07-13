Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones after 20 years of being together
Emma Bunton has married Jade Jones after 20 years of being together.
The 45-year-old Spice Girls singer made the announcement on Tuesday in a sweet Instagram post.
Sharing a pic of her with Jade, Emma captioned the post: "Mr and Mrs Jones."
Emma has been with singer Jade since 1998 and they got engaged in 2006.
In the photo of their wedding day, Emma looked resplendent in a white sleeved dress with a fabulous train as she posed with her husband.
