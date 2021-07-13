Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones after 20 years of being together

TEASER MAIN ONLY - CAPTION: Emma Bunton and Jade Jones get married after over 20 years together CREDIT: Instagram/Getty copyright unknown

Emma Bunton has married Jade Jones after 20 years of being together.

The 45-year-old Spice Girls singer made the announcement on Tuesday in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a pic of her with Jade, Emma captioned the post: "Mr and Mrs Jones."

Emma has been with singer Jade since 1998 and they got engaged in 2006.

In the photo of their wedding day, Emma looked resplendent in a white sleeved dress with a fabulous train as she posed with her husband.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jade Jones and Emma Bunton attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you by following The Mirror every time you see our name.

Follow The Mirror on Google News - CLICK HERE and click the star

Follow The Mirror on Apple News - CLICK HERE available on Apple devices

Follow The Mirror on Flipboard - CLICK HERE and click follow

You can sign up for Twitter alerts for breaking news here @MirrorBreaking_ and follow us @MirrorCeleb for all the latest updates.

Keep up-to-date with your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/MirrorCeleb

See all our social accounts you can follow here: mirror.co.uk/social