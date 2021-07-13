Cancel
Environment

Climate change and power market fundamentals: The value of modelling scenarios

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change affects both the demand and supply side of electricity markets, thus potentially altering seasonal wholesale power price profiles, system planning, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reduction strategies. Recent drought and heat waves across the Western U.S. highlight the urgency of incorporating climate change analysis into power system modelling. Researchers at IHS Markit conducted an analysis of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) power market under various future climate change scenarios. For simplicity, we did not simulate supply side responses. In essence, we evaluated "what if" various climate change scenarios occurred overnight before system planners could respond.

