Savannah, GA

Charlotte Young

By Editorials
themillennews.com
 12 days ago

Charlotte Carter Young of Savannah and wife of Johnny Young passed away July 2, 2021, at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah. She was born in Tattnall County on April 18, 1941, to Joseph Howard and Dorothy M. Carter. Charlotte graduated from Effingham County High School and attended Draughon’s Business College in Savannah, GA. On October 19, 1963, she married Johnny Young. Charlotte worked as executive secretary at Union Camp Corporation for many years and could type at an incredible speed. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Savannah and was the church secretary for a number of years before moving to Morningside Baptist Church and later, Windsor Forest Baptist Church. Charlotte was known by her family and many others as being a great genealogist and a historian. During her time at Calvary Baptist Church, she was responsible for starting the church archives and putting them on the computer. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her two sons; John Carter Young and Joseph Carson Young; one sister, Betty Carter; and one brother, Billy Carter.

