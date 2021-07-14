Karrion Kross Attacks Samoa Joe After WWE NXT Title Match
WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has attacked Samoa Joe, the special enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal. Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network was headlined by Kross retaining his title over Johnny Gargano, with Joe as the special referee. There has been tension between Joe and Kross for weeks, ever since Joe returned to the company in this new role, and that tension continued during the match. After the bout, Joe raised Kross’ hand with the NXT Title belt and they had words. Scarlett got in between the two heavyweights as Joe looked like he was ready to fight. Joe turned and walked out of the ring but Kross attacked him from behind.www.wrestlinginc.com
