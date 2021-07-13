Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe final week of the 2021 Summer Reading Program Tails & Tales will conclude on Friday, July 23! All reading hours must be logged/recorded in Beanstack or using the paper logs provided from the library no later than July 30, 2021 in order to receive your prize(s) for all logged hours read.

Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

LIBRARY NEWS: Summer Reading Finale; Friends Book Sale

Participants in the Summer Reading Program will want to stop by your library on Tuesday, August 3 any time between 12 noon and 2pm to celebrate the end of summer reading with us. We’ll provide free hot dogs, chips and water. As well, a variety of take-away crafts and prizes will be given away.
Millen, GAthemillennews.com

Church News

July 14-16: Community Worship Center, 417 Virginia Ave., will hold Vacation Bible School “Back to the Future” 6:30-7:45 p.m. For more information, call 478-982-4575. July 17: Millen Baptist Church, 418 College Ave., will hold Vacation Bible School “Anchored” for one day only, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for ages 4-11 Call 478-982-5411 for information.
Fairfield, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Community news: Pequot Library book sale returns and more

Naomi Rosen, a high school student in Fairfield, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship to study Chinese, (Mandarin), for six weeks this summer. The program is part of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. It promotes critical...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 26

On Tuesday evening, Mercury enters Leo, and all the playfulness you’ve hidden, the confidence you’ve lost touch with, the warmth you’ve kept under wraps, will come roaring back to the surface. You can say what you mean, and say it with complete, sunny conviction. Then on Wednesday morning, Jupiter — still retrograde — moves backwards from Pisces into strange and inventive Aquarius. Good fortune becomes less predictable, but if you keep your mind open to wild possibilities, it will find you all the same. Finally, on Thursday, action planet Mars enters Virgo, and you may feel your sights narrow and energies focus. It becomes less appealing to try to do everything, and more satisfying to do a few small but important things right.
TV & Videosschiffgold.com

Fun on Friday: With Friends Like This…

Amanda Douglas, 27, stole gold and silver coins, along with other items from her friend’s home, including gold bars, 150 earrings, guns, ammunition, and a container holding a dog’s ashes. Yes. You read that correctly. Amanda stole her friend’s pet’s ashes. Nice girl. Amanda pleaded guilty to the burglary, along...
Jenkins County, GAthemillennews.com

Upcoming Events

Monday, July 26: The Jenkins County BOE will hold its May meeting at 5 p.m. in the BOE office. The public is invited to attend. Tuesday, July 27: Community Blood Drive from 2-6 p.m. at JCMC. Each donor will be entered into a $50 raffle. Tuesday, August 3: The City of Millen will hold its monthly council meeting at 6 […]
Politicsthemillennews.com

“Multitude” holds ribbon cutting

Devalon Young has a confession to make, “I’m in love with this community and I want to do my part to help it grow.” With the influx of new businesses as well as new residents, our sleepy little bedroom community is becoming more, dare we say it, cosmopolitan? Devalon, a resident of South Carolina and a successful cosmetologist, was looking […]
Millen, GAthemillennews.com

Lloyd to star in “Frozen”

Millen native Emily Lloyd will star in the Averitt Center For The Arts’ upcoming production of Frozen. The production was scheduled to run March 20-22, 2020 but due to Covid restrictions was cancelled. Emily is the seventeen year old daughter of Daina Watts and Bobby Lloyd and has been an actress over 7 years. “I started with the Bartow School […]
Tunkhannock, PAwcexaminer.com

Tunkhannock Library news

One child completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge this week. Congratulations to Eden Rose Ide, who earned a graduation certificate, a gift certificate for a free ice cream at Perkins, a complimentary children’s book, and a book added to the collection in their name compliments of the Tunkhannock Rotary Club. Three children completed the Reading 4 Treasures summer reading challenge this week. Congratulations to Axel Muller, Zoe Tyler, and Jacob Tyler for their hard work!
Plaistow, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Plaistow Library News

PLAISTOW — Our July artist is Vanessa Boyle. We have brought back the popular “I-Spy” display for the flat cases and the Tiny Art Show for the round case for the adults. Do you have a collection of pretty much anything you would be willing to have on display here? Please contact Raven at techservices@plaistowlibrary.com if you do!
Sandown, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Sandown Library News

SANDOWN —The Sandown Public Library will be holding many summer events at our new pavilion, in back of the Library. Some events may be virtual. Book groups will be meeting at the Library. Please look on our calendar to verify locations. Monday, July 19. 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Mother...

