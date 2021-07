Kawhi Leonard joined the Los Angeles Clippers on a contract that was only for two years and included a player option. This was a smart move that balanced Leonard's professional and financial empowerment. Although the agreement was short, it kept the Clippers accountable for their product on and off the court. However, the security aspect of the deal was not compromised. In the past, players like LeBron James or Kevin Durant took one-year contracts to leverage that organizational accountability to its full extent. However, this also exposed them to some financial risk. Leonard achieved a better balance.