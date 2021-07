(Hancock County, IN)--One of Wayne County’s most wanted men is now in custody. 54-year-old Todd Volker was located and arrested in Hancock County and returned to the Wayne County Jail Wednesday. Tips from the public helped investigators locate him. Volker is accused of abusing and neglecting a two-year-old boy with serious injuries in Richmond. That boy ultimately died. Volker, who is also a convicted sex offender, then failed to show up for court hearings. He was in the Wayne County Jail Thursday morning with a bond that now totals $535,000.