Flood Advisory issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bradford FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain has shifted south and east of the Advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 of an inch or rain has fallen, with up to another 0.25 of an inch expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Albany, South Branch, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Wilmot, Hollenback, Evergreen and Browntown. Soils are very wet from recent wet weather. This additional rain, though mostly less than an inch, will quickly run off to cause rises on area creeks and small streams. Lick Creek and Black Creek in southeastern Bradford County will be especially vulnerable to quick rises and possible flooding.