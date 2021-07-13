Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Is Jenna Ellis a Democrat or a Republican?

By Julia Elbaba
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago

JENNA Ellis is known for her work with former President Donald Trump as a legal adviser.

Ellis’ political stance is in question after an email was disclosed criticizing her efforts during the 2020 Presidential Election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WT4By_0aw8TuoT00
Ellis said she is leaving the Republican Party Credit: AP

Is Jenna Ellis a Democrat or a Republican?

After an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer got out disapproving of Ellis’ efforts to change the November election results, Ellis stated she is protesting by leaving the Republican Party.

The announcement was made on Real America’s Voice where Ellis urged RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other members to immediately resign for a fresh start and explained she would not return unless they did.

Ellis also claimed that “the Trump team never saw a dime” from their efforts in November and December 2020 when election challenges were going on and millions were raised.

"I am leaving the Republican Party until the Republican Party comes back home to conservatives," Ellis said during an follow-up appearance on Newsmax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDK2A_0aw8TuoT00
Ellis was a critic of Donald Trump and his supporters Credit: Facebook

Who Is Jenna Ellis?

Ellis is an American lawyer who was born on November 1, 1984.

She is known for her work as a member of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

She was formerly a district attorney in Colorado and an assistant professor of legal studies at Colorado Christian University.

Ellis self-published a book in 2015 called The Legal Basis for Moral Constitution, which argues that the Bible is the only way to interpret the Constitution of the United States.

Since 2018, she classified herself as a “constitutional law attorney,” however, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that she did not have the proper experience or background to have this title.

In 2015 and early 2016, Ellis was a critic of Donald Trump and his supporters until he became the Republican nominee for president.

In 2019, Trump hired Ellis as a senior legal adviser but in 2020 he announced that she was part of the legal team that was seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Ellis falsely claimed that Trump was the winner of the election and met with lawmakers in several states to play around with pro-Biden presidential electors.

Is Jenna Ellis married?

Ellis was previously married to David Rives, a TV host and podcaster.

The couple married in June 2019 and then reportedly separated months after the wedding in August 2019.

In a now-deleted Facebook post from Ellis, she claimed that the reason for their separation was ignorance towards the church authority and lack of accountability towards their married life.

"As you know, my husband David Rives chose to Separate in August. He refuses all church authority, accountability, or biblical counseling for some very critical issues," she wrote on Facebook.

"It is time to walk in truth openly and that the body of Christ should encourage my husband toward truth and God, especially because he claims to be in ministry leadership and is ignoring his Christian duty in many respects."

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
227K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#National Committee#The Republican Party#Real America#Rnc#Newsmax#American#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Will Pence primary Trump — and win?

Not too long ago, The New York Times floated the idea of a Donald Trump -Ron DeSantis presidential primary. Aside from the lame attempt to sow division among Republicans, it was an absurd suggestion. DeSantis does not have the profile or national experience to challenge Trump. Plus, he must burn over a year running for reelection.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden, Democrats in disarray – six months in, Americans rejecting this radical agenda

The liberal media isn’t honest enough to acknowledge it, but it doesn’t take a genius to notice what’s happening with the Democrats right before our eyes. Between Biden-created crises, messaging gaffes, ignoring public opinion, misreading mandates, and pushing a radical socialist agenda that’s wrong for America, it’s clear that this White House squandered its first six months in office and the Democrat Party is becoming mired in turmoil.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP's grave mistake

As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I'm left wondering what alternate reality she's living in and what polls she's looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Republican voter warns of embracing Trumpism: 'Greatest danger to this country'

On Don Lemon Tonight Thursday, Lemon aired a segment, in which CNN assembled a group of people of varying political ideologies to discuss President Biden’s Wednesday town hall. And one participant stood out from the rest. Phil Heimlich, a Republican who voted for Biden, aired plenty of grievances about former President Donald Trump, and the disturbing behavior he’s seen from those representing his party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy