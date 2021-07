Kansas State forward Montavious Murphy is leaving the men’s basketball program. A rising junior, Murphy announced his decision Tuesday. “After ‘much’ consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Murphy wrote in a note posted on his personal Twitter account. “I would like to thank (former assistant) coach Brad Korn and (head) Coach (Bruce) Weber for recruiting me and also like to thank the rest of the coaching staff for their help along the way.