United Airlines to purchase 100 electric planes from Heart Aerospace
LOS ANGELES - United Airlines is placing a new bet on electric air travel as part of its goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 100% by 2050. The company's investment arm, United Airlines Ventures (UAV), as well as its partners Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines, have announced a new investment in Gothenburg, Sweden–based electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace, which will fast track the development of its ES-19 electric aircraft to begin commercial service by 2026.www.fox35orlando.com
