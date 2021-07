Prosecutors in the U.S. filed documents to have a case against a Chinese national dropped, as China accused the U.S. of a false arrest, the Associated Press reported. Prosecutors said Juan Tang—who was making plans to work at the University of California, Davis—lied on her visa about her ties to the Chinese military as well as neglecting to mention it in an interview with the FBI. Agents found photos of Tang dressed in a military uniform and saw articles in China identifying her military affiliation.