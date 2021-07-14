Cancel
FOREX-Dollar hits 3-mth high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening; kiwi soars

* Hottest U.S. CPI for 13 years bolsters greenback

* Kiwi jumps after RBNZ halts asset-purchase programme

* Loonie on back foot before Bank of Canada announcement

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled.

The New Zealand dollar jumped as much as 0.8% to 70.07 U.S. cents after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said Wednesday it would halt its large-scale asset-purchase programme. On Tuesday, the kiwi had sunk as low as 69.18 cents for the first time since November.

The greenback strengthened to $1.17720 per euro, the highest since April 5, for a second day running, and was last little changed from Tuesday at $1.17780.

It rose to 110.70 yen for the first time since July 7, last trading largely flat at 110.51.

“Another hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI print has got the market wondering whether the lift in inflation will prove to be transitory or more enduring,” Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a research note.

“Markets have sided on the hawkish interpretation, bringing forward rate hike expectations to late 2022,” leading to “broad-based gains” for the dollar, the note said.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six peers, was little changed at 92.748 after earlier rising as high as 92.832 - just below the 92.844 level reached last week for the first time since April 5.

U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum.

Traders are now looking ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for any signals on the timing of a tapering of stimulus and higher interest rates. Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory, noting that he expected supply chains to normalise and adapt.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar held its biggest decline in a week to trade largely unchanged at C$1.2500 per greenback, weakening toward a 2-1/2-month low of C$1.2590 reached last week.

The Canadian central bank is due to update its economic forecasts at a policy announcement later on Wednesday, with further tapering of asset purchases expected.

Related
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
MarketsCNBC

Treasury yields rise slightly with ADP employment data in focus

ADP's July employment change data is due to be released at 8:45 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 10 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on. Tuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and. Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and. the COVID-19 Delta variant challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a. second day...
Economy101 WIXX

Dollar pressured ahead of jobs data; kiwi leaps as rate hikes loom

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was pinned near recent lows against other currencies on Tuesday, as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide to the rates outlook, while labour market strength lifted the kiwi in anticipation of a New Zealand rate hike within weeks. New Zealand’s jobless rate unexpectedly...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Jobs jump lifts kiwi; dollar waits for payrolls

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar was pinned near recent lows on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide on the interest rate outlook, while a drop in unemployment in New Zealand lifted the kiwi in anticipation that rate hikes could begin there within weeks. Labour...
Economykitco.com

This week’s jobs report will set the tone for the next steps from the Fed

Ever since last Thursday when gold ran from $1806 to $1831 immediately following last month’s FOMC meeting gold has been consolidating with a definitive bias to the downside. However, recent action has been muted at best with small price changes from day to day, as well as from open to close. It seems as though market participants are waiting for the next big fundamental event which will be the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report released this Friday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Citi cuts U.S. stocks to "neutral" on bearish Treasury view

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. inflation-adjusted "real" yields will rise around 70 basis points from current record lows around -1.2% by year-end, Citi said on Wednesday, citing this as a reason to cut its recommendation on U.S. stocks to "neutral" . "We factor this bearish bond view into our global equity strategy. Amongst regions, we downgrade the Tech-heavy US to Neutral. We upgrade Japan to Overweight, where valuations and cyclical exposure should be supportive," Citi told clients.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling ticks higher ahead of BoE meeting

LONDON, August 4 (Reuters) - Sterling ticked higher against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by risk sentiment in markets, optimism over the outlook for COVID-19 in Britain and anticipation of a hawkish turn from the Bank of England when it meets on Thursday. Sterling has rebounded after most lockdown measures...
Retaildailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Ascending Triangle Points to Strong Breakout

Set a buy-stop at 0.7412 and a take-profit at 0.7500. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a sell-stop at 0.7380 and add a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7450. The AUD/USD pair tilted upwards after the latest Australian retail sales and Services PMI numbers. The pair rose to 0.7405, which was about 1.57% higher than the lowest level in July.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar trades near recent lows; kiwi climbs

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar traded near recent lows on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide on the outlook for interest rates. The greenback has lost some ground against major rivals over the past two weeks, on warnings from the U.S. Federal Reserve that the job market still had “some ground to cover” before it eases stimulus, training eyes on jobs data.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hover near recent lows

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hovered near recent lows on Wednesday in a quiet start to the European day as traders waited for direction from the U.S. Treasury market and ahead of key jobs data later in the week. The 10-year German bond yield was...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares rise on tech, consumer stocks' boost

* Tencent leads tech sector rebound; property sector down 0.5%. Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, with tech firms leading gains a day after concerns over tightening oversight of online games wiped nearly $60 billion off the market capitalisation of Chinese tech giant Tencent. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 231.73 points, or 0.88%, at 26,426.55. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.06% to 9,419.25. ** Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd led gains, bouncing 2.42%, even as an opinion article in the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said on Wednesday that China should better protect minors from the dangers of the internet. ** Tencent said on Tuesday it would further curb minors’ access to its flagship video game after a state media article that described online games as “spiritual opium” sparked a more than 6% slump in the company’s shares. ** The Hang Seng Tech index rose 2.43% and the IT sector rose 1.25%. Consumer discretionary firms also rose, lifting an index tracking the sector 2.55%. ** Providing Luther support for market sentiment, a private survey showed that growth in China’s services sector accelerated in July, helped by a recovery in consumption. ** But a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases remains a threat to the growth outlook. China reported 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 3. Most cases were transmitted locally. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.85% at 3,477.22 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.9%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.94%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.21%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.462 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 UTC, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 6.47. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher as Delta variant spread caps gains

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a fall in U.S. inventories and Mideast geopolitical tensions, but the increasing spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in top consuming countries capped gains. Brent crude oil futures were up 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.74 a...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong Wall Street but pandemic worries persist

* EM stocks index on course to make back last week’s losses. * China, Turkey among those reporting surge in COVID cases. Aug 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks carried on a strong handover from Wall Street overnight, looking to extend gains for a third straight session on Wednesday, while an index of developing market currencies climbed to a one-month peak.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

As China's recovery wobbles, economists expect more policy easing

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China may need more monetary and fiscal easing to halt an economic slowdown in the wake of torrential rains and flooding, and authorities’ tough response to outbreaks of the highly-transmissible coronavirus Delta variant, economists say. Nomura lowered its China GDP growth forecast on Wednesday to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MORNING BID-Peaks everywhere

Aug 4 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Equity markets continue to rally as if there were no tomorrow, shrugging off COVID-19 and signs of slowing economic growth. Wall Street notched another record high and so did Europe on Tuesday, while in Asia, even COVID-battered India saw stock markets scale a lifetime peak.

