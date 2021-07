On a hot day, you're lathered up with sunscreen and lounging by the pool while the sun is blazing overhead. Good thing you packed some popsicles to keep cool and quench your thirst. Sweet, icy, and fun to eat, the hot weather classic certainly does the trick. When the frozen treat first hits your tongue, the shock of cold stops you from taking a big bite, but soon you can't resist. Even when you get brain freeze, the fruity goodness permeates through your mouth and you dig back in as soon as the stinging leaves your skull.