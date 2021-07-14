Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Record-Breaking Chinese Supercomputer Marks New Quantum Supremacy Milestone

By David Nield
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've got another quantum computing milestone to report, with researchers in China unveiling a super-advanced 66-qubit quantum supercomputer called Zuchongzhi, which by one important metric is the most powerful machine of its kind we've seen to date. The performance of Zuchongzhi is undoubtedly impressive: it finished a designated quantum benchmark task in around 70 minutes, and its creators claim the world's most powerful 'classical' (non-quantum) supercomputer to date would need around eight years to get through the same set of calculations. That means Zuchongzhi can claim quantum supremacy, a status in quantum computing that indicates a machine can complete tasks beyond the best...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 3

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Supremacy#Quantum Technology#Quantum Computers#Google Sycamore#Imperial College London#New Scientist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Country
China
Related
EconomyGood News Network

China’s ‘Artificial Sun’ Brings Nuclear Fusion One Step Closer, Breaking World Record

It’s time to wake up and smell the plasma, as thermonuclear fusion energy inches closer and closer to reality. In its quest to develop unlimited green energy, the EAST Fusion Facility in Heifei, China recently created a plasma gas that was heated to 120° million Celsius—that’s three-times hotter than the sun—and kept it there for 101 seconds before it dissipated, setting a new world record both for heat and duration.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Rare 4.5 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Could Hold Secrets to Life on Earth

Scientists are set to uncover the secrets of a rare meteorite and possibly the origins of oceans and life on Earth, thanks to Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) funding. Research carried out on the meteorite, which fell in the UK earlier this year, suggests that the space rock dates...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists prove Turing patterns manifest at nanoscale

What connection could possibly exist between the stripes on tropical fish and crystal growth? The answer is the way in which order emerges from randomness through Turing patterns, according to what a research team led by Dr. Fuseya of the University of Electro-Communications, Japan, has recently found. After analyzing a mysterious striped pattern, they observed while trying to grow a monoatomic layer of bismuth, they showed that Turing patterns also exist at the nanoscale.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Physicist Has Solved How Black Holes Reflect the Universe

When a black hole passes between us and a distant galaxy, the galaxy may be fine, but its image may never escape. Since light rays may curve around the event horizon of a black hole several times, distant observers may witness multiple versions of the same object. And while this was known for decades, a student of physics at the Niels Bohr Institute has produced the first-ever mathematical expression that adequately models how black holes reflect light from the universe, according to a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports.
EngineeringPhys.org

New type of metasurface allows unprecedented laser control

The ability to precisely control the various properties of laser light is critical to much of the technology that we use today, from commercial virtual reality (VR) headsets to microscopic imaging for biomedical research. Many of today's laser systems rely on separate, rotating components to control the wavelength, shape and power of a laser beam, making these devices bulky and difficult to maintain.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Quantum Physics Helps Break DNA and Destroy Cancer Cells

Researchers have found a way to enhance radiation therapy using novel iodine nanoparticles. Cancer cell death is triggered within three days when X-rays are shone onto tumor tissue containing iodine-carrying nanoparticles. The iodine releases electrons that break the tumor’s DNA, leading to cell death. The findings, by scientists at Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and colleagues in Japan and the US, were published in the journal Scientific Reports.
CancerEurekAlert

New nanotech will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues. The researchers believe that this new nanotechnology has many potential applications in medicine, including harvesting clean energy to operate devices implanted in the body (such as pacemakers) through the body's natural movements, eliminating the need for batteries.
ScienceNature.com

From Disruption to Sustained Innovation: Artificial Intelligence for Gravitational Wave Astrophysics

In January 2017, one of my graduate students and I introduced a novel approach to search for and find gravitational waves (Daniel George & EA Huerta, Phys. Rev. D 97, 044039). The idea consisted of using convolutional neural networks to enable rapid classification and regression of gravitational wave signals in noisy time-series data streams. In that foundational article, we introduced several ideas that have played a central role in the design, training and use of deep learning for gravitational wave astrophysics. The main findings of that study were that, in the context of simulated waveforms embedded in Gaussian noise, deep learning significantly outperformed conventional machine learning methods (random forest, nearest neighbors, support vector machine, Markov model, among others), and was as sensitive as template matching, but several orders of magnitude faster, and at a fraction of the computational cost. Indeed, a single, inexpensive graphics processing unit (GPU) was enough to process simulated advanced LIGO data faster than real-time. I presented these results at the 2017 Winter Conference “The Dawning Era of Gravitational-Wave Astrophysics” at the Aspen Center for Astrophysics. I still recall numerous, engaging conversations with colleagues about the use of deep learning, and what our findings meant.
TechnologyPhysics World

Multi-party quantum key distribution paves the way for quantum-secure conference calls

Researchers in the UK and Germany have used quantum entanglement to securely distribute secret keys among multiple users in a network. By distributing entangled photons over optical fibres at telecommunications wavelengths, the team demonstrated that conventional telecoms infrastructure offers a viable path towards realizing a large-scale network of interconnected quantum devices – and perhaps even quantum-secure conference calls using Zoom or other platforms.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Scientists make ‘holy grail’ discovery to charge devices using people’s bodies

Scientists have invented the world’s most efficient on-body energy harvester, capable of powering devices from a person’s fingertips.Engineers at the University of California San Diego discovered that a thin, flexible strip placed on the skin could generate enough electricity from a wearer’s sweat to power wearables and other devices.As well as generating electricity from sweat, the biofuel cells (BFC) can also harvest extra power from light finger presses from activities like typing or playing the piano.“We envision that this can be used in any daily activity involving touch, things that a person would normally do anything while at work, at...
SciencePhys.org

New quantum research gives insights into how quantum light can be mastered

A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory propose that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

'Magic-Angle' Graphene Discovered to Have a Very Rare Form of Superconductivity

'Magic angle' twisted trilayer graphene doesn't only have an impressively exotic name, it might be a particularly rare type of superconductor, according to new research – one that could be useful everywhere from medical equipment to quantum computers. Scientists are finding that stacking single-atom layers of graphene on top of each other at slightly different angles can create new materials with exciting properties, which led to the recent discovery of magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene. Now, a new study from the same team shows that this material could be a "spin-triplet" superconductor – one that isn't affected by high magnetic fields – which...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Smartphone screens could be powerful sensors without modifications

The touchscreen technology used in billions of smartphones and tablets could also be used as a powerful sensor, without the need for any modifications. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have demonstrated how a typical touchscreen could be used to identify common ionic contaminants in soil or drinking water by dropping liquid samples on the screen, the first time this has been achieved.
ScienceThe Next Web

New research tries to explain consciousness with… quantum physics

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anaesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
ComputersPhysics World

Highly programmable quantum simulator operates with up to 256 qubits

Physicists have demonstrated a large-scale, programmable quantum simulator, featuring a precisely-arranged two-dimensional array of 256 quantum bits (qubits). Designed by a team headed up at Harvard University, the system uses arrays of highly focused laser beams to trap individual atoms and drag them into desirable arrangements. The design, which the researchers describe in Nature, marks a key step forward in the global race to design larger, more reliable quantum computers, and could significantly improve their applicability in the near future.
EngineeringHPCwire

Cambridge Quantum Algorithm Solves Optimisation Problems Significantly Faster, Outperforming Existing Methods

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 22, 2021 — In a development that may play a role in setting a new industry standard, scientists at Cambridge Quantum (CQ) have developed a new algorithm for solving combinatorial optimisation problems that are widespread in business and industry, such as travelling salesman, vehicle routing or job shop scheduling, using near-term quantum computers.
MathematicsNature.com

Variational quantum algorithm with information sharing

We introduce an optimisation method for variational quantum algorithms and experimentally demonstrate a 100-fold improvement in efficiency compared to naive implementations. The effectiveness of our approach is shown by obtaining multi-dimensional energy surfaces for small molecules and a spin model. Our method solves related variational problems in parallel by exploiting the global nature of Bayesian optimisation and sharing information between different optimisers. Parallelisation makes our method ideally suited to the next generation of variational problems with many physical degrees of freedom. This addresses a key challenge in scaling-up quantum algorithms towards demonstrating quantum advantage for problems of real-world interest.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Red Hat embraces quantum supremacy as it looks to the future

Since its founding in 1993, Red Hat Inc. has seen significant growth and witnessed first hand the transformation from an analog to a digital economy. With years of experience under its belt, Red Hat is looking on the horizon to prepare for emerging technology with its partnership with IBM Corp., giving it a front-row seat to technological progress. The software company employs a variety of experts across different departments to maintain the massive overhead of running a large tech business.

Comments / 3

Community Policy