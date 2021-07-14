Record-Breaking Chinese Supercomputer Marks New Quantum Supremacy Milestone

In January 2017, one of my graduate students and I introduced a novel approach to search for and find gravitational waves (Daniel George & EA Huerta, Phys. Rev. D 97, 044039). The idea consisted of using convolutional neural networks to enable rapid classification and regression of gravitational wave signals in noisy time-series data streams. In that foundational article, we introduced several ideas that have played a central role in the design, training and use of deep learning for gravitational wave astrophysics. The main findings of that study were that, in the context of simulated waveforms embedded in Gaussian noise, deep learning significantly outperformed conventional machine learning methods (random forest, nearest neighbors, support vector machine, Markov model, among others), and was as sensitive as template matching, but several orders of magnitude faster, and at a fraction of the computational cost. Indeed, a single, inexpensive graphics processing unit (GPU) was enough to process simulated advanced LIGO data faster than real-time. I presented these results at the 2017 Winter Conference “The Dawning Era of Gravitational-Wave Astrophysics” at the Aspen Center for Astrophysics. I still recall numerous, engaging conversations with colleagues about the use of deep learning, and what our findings meant.