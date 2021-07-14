Cancel
No canned ham: Cage astounds in porcine project

Cover picture for the articleSince sneaking on screen as Brad’s Bud in Fast Times at Ridgemont High almost 40 years ago, Nicolas Cage has forged an ironclad foothold in our pop culture consciousness with over 100 film roles to his name. Over the past three years, he’s appeared in 10 direct-to-VOD movies, almost all...

Nicolas Cage Is Going Where Only Nicolas Cage Can Go

There’s never been an actor quite like Nicolas Cage. Over the course of four decades, the 57-year-old Oscar winner has done it all, from offbeat comedies (Peggy Sue Got Married, Raising Arizona, Vampire’s Kiss, Moonstruck) and acclaimed dramas (Leaving Las Vegas, Adaptation, Bringing Out the Dead) to action extravaganzas (The Rock, Con Air, Face-Off), superhero spectaculars (Ghost Rider, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and gonzo B-movies (Mandy, Color Out of Space). Moreover, he’s done it with a stylised flair that’s marked him as a legitimate original and earned him as many kudos as critiques. In an industry that often prizes conformity and consistency, Cage is the rarest of specimens: a wild-card superstar of outsized personality and inimitable charisma who’s comfortable in almost any genre, even as he remains doggedly true to himself. It’s the key to both his greatness and his enduring appeal.
'Pig' Review: Nicolas Cage Is at His Melancholic Best in This Strange, Sad Porcine Drama

Nicolas Cage isn’t just an actor; he’s a state of mind. Having transcended meme status with evocative performances in director-driven genre fare like “Mandy” and “Color Out of Space,” the Oscar winner delivers his best performance in years as a chef-turned-recluse who briefly reenters society in writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig.” His return isn’t a happy one, however: Robin (Cage) only leaves the Oregonian wilderness after his beloved truffle pig is violently taken from him. Less revenge thriller than intimate character study, “Pig” is above all else a reminder that Cage is among the most gifted, fearless actors working today.
Nicolas Cage Won't Play Joe Exotic, Amazon's Tiger King Project Is Dead

Bad news all you cool cats and kittens, as Nicolas Cage will no longer play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King dramatization for Amazon. While the actor is undoubtably perfect for the part, he has now revealed that he is no longer scheduled to play the role, which he implied has now been shelved by the studio, something which he blames on Tiger King now being old news.
Welcome Back, Nicolas Cage!

HOLLYWOOD—Better luck next time. Unfortunately, Nicolas Cage noted the Joe Exotic role in the Amazon series isn’t happening. He won’t be stepping into the cowboy boots of Joe Exotic after all. Following the immense success of the highly viewed Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” in 2020, the eclectic actor was tapped for an eight-part dramatization of the life of the series subject Joseph Maldonado Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.
That Tiger King drama series starring Nicolas Cage has been canned

Well this is disappointing. It looks like that Tiger King series which was once set to star Nicolas Cage is no longer going ahead. As reported by Deadline, the show has now been dropped by Amazon Prime and it seems as though it is unlikely that it will be picked up anywhere else.
Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet Star In The ‘Dune’ Trailer

Over the last decade, Dune has pushed through a handful of production delays and director changes, but the time has come for the blockbuster feature film to hit theaters. Kicking off the days, Warner Bros. Pictures has shared the first trailer for the mega film and it is not lacking in star power. The three-minute sneak peek shares the first look at Timothée Chalamet of Little Women, Jason Mamoa of Aquaman, Zendaya of Euphoria, Stephen McKinley Henderson of Fences, John David Washington of Tenet and several other stars.
Nicolas Cage Says His Joe Exotic Series ‘Is No Longer Relevant’ as Amazon Scraps Project

Though it brings no pleasure to report this, it is indeed true that we now have one less Nicolas Cage project to look forward to. As you may recall, the Mandy icon was announced last May to be taking on the role of none other than Joe Exotic, who was enjoying a near-constant headlines presence at the time. The project was initially reported to be a scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios that pulls from Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.”
Pet Sematary Prequel Movie Casts Jackie Brown Star Pam Grier

The Pet Sematary prequel has added Pam Grier to its cast. As reported by Variety, the Jackie Brown star will co-star in the follow-up to the 2019 Stephen King adaptation. No details about Grier's character have been revealed yet. Grier was Golden Globe Award-nominated for her lead role in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 crime thriller Jackie Brown and was one the main stars of the acclaimed 2000s TV drama The L Word. She was also one of the biggest stars of the '70s Blaxploitation craze, appearing in iconic movies such as Coffy, Foxy Brown, and Friday Foster.
An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
Movie reviews: Rolling the dice with a new G.I. Joe movie

If you saw the first two "G.I. Joe" movies, you know there was room for improvement. Enter "Snake Eyes" and a chance to breathe new life into the franchise. Henry Golding grabbed our attention as the romantic lead in "Crazy Rich Asians." Director Robert Schwentke taking a risk here: can a rom-com star morph into an action hero? Yes, he can, and Golding put in the work to be convincing in his fight scenes. Careful editing also helps. But with all origin stories, you have to slog through a lot to get to the good stuff.
Home Movies

"Here After" (not rated, 2 hours, 1 minute, available via On-Demand subscription channels starting today) When a struggling actor dies right after a bad breakup, he awakens in a singles purgatory where he must find his soul mate from an assortment of recently deceased single New Yorkers in order to cross over to the other side.
Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.

