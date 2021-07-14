Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach employers hope Thursday's job fair will rid staff shortages

By Derek Lowe
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZANs_0aw8R8tm00

Employers in Vero Beach are hoping to hire hundreds of employees Thursday at a job fair hosted by Career Source Research Coast and United Against Poverty.

As many as 50 employers plan to attend.

"Currently Piper has over 100 open positions that we're actively recruiting for," said Jackie Carlon, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications at Piper Aircraft Inc.

The job fair will be hosted inside United Against Poverty's new 46,000 sqft warehouse located at 1050 Old Dixie Hwy SW in Vero Beach between 3 and 6 p.m.

"As we now have started to emerge from COVID, aircraft orders are starting to increase," said Carlon. "We're very, very busy. The demand is higher."

"We wanted to be represented of the leading industries that are here and across the Treasure Coast," said Matt Tanner, Executive Director at United Against Poverty Vero Beach.

Some of the employers will include the Cleveland Clinic and Waste Pro.

"You'll see a lot of folks in the hospitality industry as well now that a lot of restaurants are ramping back up," said Tanner.

Some employers plan to offer extra incentives.

Job seekers and employers can sign up here .

"We expect our production rate to continue to grow year over year, which means opportunities for existing work staff as well as future individuals who really want to come and spend time with an exciting employer here in beautiful Vero Beach," said Carlon.

Comments / 0

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Restaurants#United Against Poverty#Covid#The Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy