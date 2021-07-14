Vero Beach employers hope Thursday's job fair will rid staff shortages

Employers in Vero Beach are hoping to hire hundreds of employees Thursday at a job fair hosted by Career Source Research Coast and United Against Poverty.

As many as 50 employers plan to attend.

"Currently Piper has over 100 open positions that we're actively recruiting for," said Jackie Carlon, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications at Piper Aircraft Inc.

The job fair will be hosted inside United Against Poverty's new 46,000 sqft warehouse located at 1050 Old Dixie Hwy SW in Vero Beach between 3 and 6 p.m.

"As we now have started to emerge from COVID, aircraft orders are starting to increase," said Carlon. "We're very, very busy. The demand is higher."

"We wanted to be represented of the leading industries that are here and across the Treasure Coast," said Matt Tanner, Executive Director at United Against Poverty Vero Beach.

Some of the employers will include the Cleveland Clinic and Waste Pro.

"You'll see a lot of folks in the hospitality industry as well now that a lot of restaurants are ramping back up," said Tanner.

Some employers plan to offer extra incentives.

Job seekers and employers can sign up here .

"We expect our production rate to continue to grow year over year, which means opportunities for existing work staff as well as future individuals who really want to come and spend time with an exciting employer here in beautiful Vero Beach," said Carlon.

