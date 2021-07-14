Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha police make arrests in June shooting

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 11 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police arrested a couple of people following a shooting last month near 31st and Grand Avenue.

Hashim Cawthon was picked up in Texas on a warrant for felony assault along with firearm charges.

Detectives also booked 20-year-old Terrell Lindsay on a charge of accessory to a felony.

On June 8, three victims were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One was in critical condition and two were in serious condition.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

