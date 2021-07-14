Water main bursts on California Street, seven Santa Cruz residents without running water
SANTA CRUZ – A water pipeline on California Street, which provides water to several homes on the street, burst Tuesday morning. The pipe burst after excavation crews for the Soquel Creek Water District struck the mainline at around 10 a.m. City water officials expect that around 100,000 gallons of water were lost in the leak, according to Santa Cruz Community Relations Manager Eileen Cross.www.santacruzsentinel.com
