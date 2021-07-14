Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Water main bursts on California Street, seven Santa Cruz residents without running water

By Ryan Stuart
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 11 days ago

SANTA CRUZ – A water pipeline on California Street, which provides water to several homes on the street, burst Tuesday morning. The pipe burst after excavation crews for the Soquel Creek Water District struck the mainline at around 10 a.m. City water officials expect that around 100,000 gallons of water were lost in the leak, according to Santa Cruz Community Relations Manager Eileen Cross.

