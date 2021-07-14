Cancel
Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Showtime’s Dexter Revival

By Abby Jones
Consequence
Consequence
 11 days ago

Good news for Dexter fans: Debra Morgan is returning from the dead. Sort of. After her character was infamously killed off in Dexter’s 2013 series finale, Jennifer Carpenter is reprising her role for Showtime’s upcoming revival of the serial killer drama. If you’ll recall (spoiler), Deb was murdered by serial killer Oliver Saxon in the final episode of Dexter’s original iteration, which prompted some critics to call it “the worst series finale ever.”

Consequence

Consequence

