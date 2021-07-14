Cancel
Houston, TX

Vanessa Guillén's family meets with Army leaders in Houston to discuss investigation, accountability in her case

KHOU
KHOU
 10 days ago

It’s been longer than a year since Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén was killed, and on Tuesday, Army leaders met with her family at the Post Oak Hotel to discuss the administrative investigation and accountability in her case.

They held a closed-door briefing with the family to discuss the administrative investigation.

RELATED: Vanessa Guillen killed with hammer and her body mutilated, affidavit says

Guillén’s case drew national attention after she went missing last April from Fort Hood . Her remains were found in July along a Bell County River . Authorities have said they believe Army Specialist Aaron Robinson killed her.

RELATED: One year later, Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's death bringing change to highest levels of military

Investigators said Robinson shot himself to death . Cecily Aguilar , Robinson’s girlfriend, was arrested and is accused of helping him get rid of Guillén's body.

After meeting with Army leaders, the Guilléns, their attorney and Rep. Sylvia Garcia said justice still has not been delivered.

The family's attorney, Natalie Khawam , said no one has been removed from the Army in the wake of the investigation.

They said the secretary for the Department of Defense made a recommendation to make sexual harassment a crime, but they’re upset it has not been implemented.

"For some reason, the Army continues to say that Aron Robinson did not sexually harass Vanessa. When in fact nobody knows what happened in the armory room. So how do you speak of something that happened when you weren’t there? The way he murdered Vanessa is evidence of a savage person that lost his mind," Khawam said. "They (officers) that sexually harassed Vanessa are still on salary. They have less responsibility, are not commanding anymore, but they are still getting paid for a commanding position. It’s unfair."

The family said they’re also upset that the military doesn’t recognize that Robinson harassed Guillen and that the military can’t provide the names of the men who were part of the investigation.

They said the administrative investigation is closed but the criminal investigation is still ongoing.

