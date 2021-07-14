Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Winefluencers

By GPN Staff
Grosse Pointe News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the old Jack Benny radio show in the 1940s, a continuing character played by the actor Sheldon Leonard was a racetrack “shill,” who always spoke in a hushed tone. The shady character would suggest to Benny that he bet on a horse “in the third (race),” usually starting his pitch with, “hey, bud,” and ending his “sure thing” tip with the last line: “Trust me.” The racetrack tout’s tip often ended badly for Benny.

www.grossepointenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Benny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ros Wine#Wine Shop#Food Drink#Beverages#Vegetarian#Xyz Zinfandel#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
RecipesGrosse Pointe News

Zucchini and Corn Cakes

My last visit to the farmer’s market yielded plenty of zucchini, corn and basil. Zucchini is not my family’s favorite, at all. Little do they know that I grate it into most meatballs, spaghetti sauce and burgers when they aren’t looking. However, this is the dish that they know it’s there and they can’t get enough! My son eats them so fast there have been several fights about who gets the last one. The corn is crisp and the cheese and herbs gives them a really well rounded depth of flavor. These have very little flour but the egg helps them come together perfectly. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do. One friendly word of advice, use a splatter screen if you have one. Sometimes the corn pops. We used the copper Mauviel paella pan from Atelier on Kercheval. It’s a pan for many things aside from paella.
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

Borscht belt comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93

Jackie Mason, a throwback to the borscht belt style of comedy that was punctuated by a thick Yiddish accent and arm-waving delivery, died Saturday in New York City. He was 93. Mason’s death, at a Manhattan hospital, was confirmed by his longtime friend, lawyer Raoul Felder, The New York Times reported.
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Seven to be inducted into NF Music Hall of Fame on Thursday

The 2020 inductees into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame have been waiting since October for the awards ceremony that is taking place Thursday night. The winners were announced to the media last fall, but like everything else, COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the awards ceremony, and so the honorees will finally get their moment in the spotlight with a celebration including live music starting at 7 p.m. at the Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St.
Grosse Pointe Woods, MIGrosse Pointe News

Create a personalized avian retreat

Bring creativity — and even a child or grandchild — to The Helm Wednesday, July 21, to paint a beautiful abode for local feathered friends at The Helm’s Birdhouse Painting Workshop. Grosse Pointe Woods resident and The Helm member Larry Sullivan provides hand-built wooden bird houses for workshop attendees to...
PetsGrosse Pointe News

Classic Ann Landers

Dear Ann Landers: After reading the letter from “Dog Lover in N.Y.,” I had to write. “Dog Lover” was amazed that her friends had shelled out $750 to put their dogs in doggie camps. You responded with a quote from your grandmother, “Dogs should be with dogs, and people should be with people.” Thankfully, the thousands who work with and benefit from pet-assisted therapy don’t share your grandmother’s views.
Santa Monica, CAGrosse Pointe News

Pouter keg

My girlfriend, who’d been traveling, lost track of what day it was and was surprised when I showed up on the usual night I come cook her dinner. She was happy to see me but said she needed to finish this one “urgent work email.” How nice. Dinner would get cold while she took forever. Instead of getting started in the kitchen, I sat down angrily on the couch. “What’s wrong?” she asked. I said, “I’ll just sit here till you’re ready!” She got angry, saying that I should have just asked her how long she’d be or told her I felt bad. She then went on about how I have a “toxic” habit of this sort of “passive-aggressive” behavior, and I need to stop “acting out” before it ruins our relationship. I love her and don’t want to lose her. Help!
Beauty & FashionGrosse Pointe News

Faircourt Dental Smile Studio in search of American hero

The everyday heroes who help keep America safe and smiling deserve the same in return, so the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry is excited to announce “Heroes Across America.”. Mary Sue Stonisch, D.D.S., has been chosen by the AACD to represent Michigan. To recognize and reward those who keep American...
WorkoutsGrosse Pointe News

Yoga Shelter moving to ground floor

Filling a storefront once occupied by Jersey Mike’s Subs and Pointe Electronics, the Yoga Shelter soon will relocate to the first floor at 17020 Kercheval. Since 2008, the Yoga Shelter has operated out of a second-floor space in Kercheval Place. “The City recently amended its ordinance that regulates business uses...
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s ‘Eleanor’ a fine evening of theater

Written by Mark St. Germain, directed by Henry Stram. For the second time this season, a new play by Mark St. Germain graces our region’s stages, and for the second time it stars one of our favorite players, Harriet Harris. This is a double delight at the end of July. I have been ever-interested in Eleanor Roosevelt since I met her when I was just four years old. St. Germain, who seems to love writing plays about eternal Americans and has given us many — from Henry Ford to Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Typhoid Mary — has finally found the most worthwhile person to resuscitate, the widow of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Her history is just extraordinary. She accomplished more than most people even read about in their lifetimes. In this play, about 90 minutes long, she relives a lot of them as she rests on a favorite bench in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Cemetery. Her word comes to life in Brian Prather’s inventive set, playing out on a park bench using a bag, a fur boa, a hat, and a coat. This is theater of merged emotions, motions, memories, and imaginations.
NFLkduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – July 22nd

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Politician and former Republican Presidential candidate Senator Bob Dole was born on this date in 1923. Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, American matriarch, mother of JFK, RFK & Ted, was born on this date in...
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Tobias Wolff talks Hemingway, story craft in Ketchum

Fresh from headlining the Pavilion at the Sun Valley Writer’s Conference, writer and memoirist Tobias Wolff made an appearance in Ketchum on Wednesday to discuss his life, work and unceasing admiration for Ernest Hemingway as part of The Community Library’s Summer speaker series. Following a brief thunderstorm, the sun shone...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jim Brickman and Marty Stuart among the acts set for the Ordway's concert series

Jul. 23—Comedian and podcaster Maz Jobrani will kick off the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts' concert series on Sept. 19. The downtown St. Paul venue will host five one-night shows through December. Tickets are on sale now at ordway.org/events. "Concerts @ the Ordway has something for everyone this year,"...
Musicmusic-news.com

Leo Sawikin

In the heat of summer and with travel restrictions still ever-changing, it’s up to our imaginations to help us get away. It’s this sort of dreamy escapism which characterises the latest single and video from folk-rock newbie Leo Sawikin, and it’s a track - and a video - which has utterly compelled us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy