Winefluencers

My last visit to the farmer’s market yielded plenty of zucchini, corn and basil. Zucchini is not my family’s favorite, at all. Little do they know that I grate it into most meatballs, spaghetti sauce and burgers when they aren’t looking. However, this is the dish that they know it’s there and they can’t get enough! My son eats them so fast there have been several fights about who gets the last one. The corn is crisp and the cheese and herbs gives them a really well rounded depth of flavor. These have very little flour but the egg helps them come together perfectly. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do. One friendly word of advice, use a splatter screen if you have one. Sometimes the corn pops. We used the copper Mauviel paella pan from Atelier on Kercheval. It’s a pan for many things aside from paella.