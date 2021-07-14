How a humble footy star, 22, with back muscles that look like WINGS has become the unlikely hero of the NSW State of Origin side - and the story that proves he's the toughest on the field

When the NSW Blues run out to take on Queensland on Wednesday night in State of Origin game three, watch the cameras quickly pan to Brian To'o.

The classy winger, 22, who is a bundle of energy, stands at under six foot - but don't let his height fool you - the Penrith Panthers winger can play.

Raised in Mt Druitt, in Sydney's rough and tumble west, the Samoan international prides himself on proving people wrong.

He has his entire life.

Like when he was a raw teenager, To'o was told he was too small to play for Penrith's junior Harold Matthews Cup under-16s rugby league squad.

The rejection would have crushed many youngsters, but To'o wasn't shattered - he went away and trained harder.

NSW Blues star Brian To'o (pictured with his partner Moesha) has quickly became a fan favourite for many

To'o (pictured middle, shirtless) brings good vibes and a sense to fun to the teams he plays for

To'o's leg cramps during a regular game for the Penrith Panthers. Fans were blown away by the size of the small winger's pulsating calves

The deeply religious man had life goals, and the opinion of a few junior footy coaches wasn't going to alter his steely focus.

To'o is also as tough as he is talented.

In 2016, To'o left physiotherapists at Penrith speechless after catching a bus and train before walking half an hour on a broken leg.

After all, in his mind, he couldn't miss a training session with his teammates.

'I was playing in a school footy grand final and my ankle got caught in a tackle,' To'o told NRL.com.

'All I knew was that I couldn't run and I couldn't walk properly. 'I then told the physio 'I think there's something wrong with my ankle'.

'It ended up being a fractured fibula.'

To'o overcame that injury and in 2019 made his NRL debut against the New Zealand Warriors.

Success quickly followed, with junior teammates Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton and Liam Martin all quickly becoming established first graders.

Last season, the talented young Panthers marched to the NRL grand final, only to be fall short in the big dance against the Melbourne Storm.

The result wounded Ivan Cleary's team, but they collectively brushed off the disappointment, and focused on going one better in 2021.

With finals looming, Penrith will again be in the premiership mix this year, and with To'o, Luai and Cleary all excelling for the Blues in the representative arena, they can now call on big game experience.

As Brad Fittler's men look to achieve an Origin series clean sweep on Wednesday night, To'o has been front and centre as the Blues have crushed the Maroons.

Brilliant centres Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell have provided the x-factor, but To'o is equally valued by his teammates for his enthusiasm and quality finishing close to the line.

His state debut was one to remember, scoring two tries as NSW smashed their arch rivals in the series opener, 50-6.

The energetic winger made his debut for NSW in game one and was a standout, scoring two tries for the Blues

To'o made his NRL debut in 2019, and quickly became a key player for the Penrith Panthers

Along with best mate Jarome Luai (pictured left) To'o is renowned for his high energy on and off the field

His try scoring ability is one of many reasons why he is destined to be an integral member of the red-hot NSW backline for the next few years.

And while many youngsters his age would be reckless with their money and fame, To'o has remained grounded.

He will happily pass on his Origin series match payments to his migrant parents, dad Fale and his mum Fati, so they can purchase their dream home.

'We are going to see some finance people soon,' his manager Sam Ayoub said before game one in Townsville.

'The match payments ($45,000) will go towards securing a loan for a house.'

A few years ago with his first contract, he also purchased a $10,000 headstone for his sister Dannielle, who lost her battle with cancer in 2008.

The To'o family couldn't afford one when she died.

To'o has previously stated he is 'proud of where he came from' and wants to show youth in Mt Druitt it is possible to achieve lofty dreams

The humble To'o credits his partner Moesha for her stable influence away from footy

Standing at just 182cm, To'o also isn't like many modern day rugby league wingers.

Most weeks his opponents tower over him, but incredible leg speed and a remarkable ability to break tackles makes To'o a ferocious competitor.

His rise has been so rapid some judges view To'o as the leading winger in the game.

And tonight on the Gold Coast - check out his hulking back muscles - To'o is so stacked he may as well be sporting wings.

Not bad for a bloke who used to work in a factory to help out his family before he became an NRL and Blues star.

State of Origin III is scheduled to start at 8.10pm (AEST) from Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast.