Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 19:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 845 PM PDT. * At 736 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sr 168 Mile Marker 21, or 16 miles northwest of Moapa Town, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesquite, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Sr 168 Mile Marker 21, Coyote Springs, Logandale and Bunkerville. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in Arizona near mile marker 3. Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 64 and 120. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH