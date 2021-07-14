Cancel
Congress & Courts

Biden Makes A Push For Democrats To Unite Around $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

By Deirdre Walsh
NPR
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to begin the push to unite Democrats from both the progressive and moderate wings of his party around the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint unveiled by Democrats on the Senate budget panel. The agreement announced late Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...

