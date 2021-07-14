Cancel
Madison County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Walker Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas Bedias Creek near Madisonville affecting Walker and Madison Counties. For the Bedias Creek...including Madisonville...Minor flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Bedias Creek near Madisonville. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.3 feet on 03/28/1980.

alerts.weather.gov

