Tyson Foods issues update on massive chicken product recall

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released an update on Tuesday in connection with a recall of nearly 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products produced by Tyson Foods.

Food safety regulators said that the recalled chicken products were used in additional products made by other food retailers.

The update comes nearly a week after a warning was issued for an additional 500,000 pounds of Tyson’s chicken products over concerns of listeria contamination, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

Some of the new products included in the update are wraps and salads, the FSIS. They include Circle K’s buffalo style chicken club wrap, Caesar salad with chicken breast and a country-style chef salad with ham and chicken breast.

On July 3, the FSIS said in a release that Tyson Foods, Inc., a Dexter, Missouri, company, was recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of the fully cooked chicken products that were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021. On July 8, the FSIS updated that figure to 8,955,296 pounds.

On Tuesday, the FSIS said that some products bear a different establishment number on the label due to further processing. The agency said that some products may have been served from the deli counter in retail stores.

Labels for the products made with the recalled chicken are available here. Products from the original recall on July 3 are listed here.

The recalled products from the July 3 and July 8 recalls have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said in its release. The items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

FSIS said in its release that it was notified of two persons who became ill with listeriosis. The FSIS, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, Inc. An epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021, and June 5, 2021.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the FSIS.

The agency is recommending that consumers should not eat these products and that they should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations at 855-382-3101.

