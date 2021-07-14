Cyril Vidergar: Pondering the Pint: Automating homebrewing; part one
The steps that lead beer to arise from simple ingredients into an effervescent elixir lauded in verse and legend have changed little in eons. Homebrewing has traditionally been the bastion of those manual techniques, as brewers tinker and feed the inspiration behind craft beer. Commercial brewing has industrialized apace with other trades though, showcasing how science can push the bounds of agricultural components, e.g., hop centrifuges and fermentation.www.timescall.com
