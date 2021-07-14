Cancel
Jakob's Wife Gets Shudder Premiere Date

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new horror film Jakob's Wife has been playing various film festivals around the world, with fans who were hoping to stream the film being in luck, as Shudder has confirmed that the film would be making its exclusive streaming debut later this summer. For those who might not be aware of Shudder, the service specializes in compelling genre content, bringing together the best in independent, foreign, and classic horror, making it the go-to destination for horror fans when they want to check out a new or beloved favorite. Check out Jakob's Wife when it starts streaming exclusively on Shudder on August 19th.

comicbook.com

