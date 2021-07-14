Jakob's Wife Gets Shudder Premiere Date

The upcoming indie horror film Jakob's Wife brings horror veteran Barbara Crampton, and professional wrestler turned actor CM Punk together for a bloody event this August. The supernatural thriller film will drop exclusively on AMC's home for all things horror, Shudder, starting August 19. The film's marketing for the official trailer and poster displays a little bit of attitude and mischief for the upcoming film with a vampiric element to keep people on edge. Giving off a little Real Housewives meets Nosferatu energy; the film's description reads, "Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with 'The Master,' she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows, and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted."