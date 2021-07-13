Cancel
Khabib says Conor McGregor is ‘FINISHED’ after UFC 264 defeat and rival will lose to Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz again

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV said Conor McGregor is 'FINISHED' after defeat at UFC 264 and would lose to Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz again.

McGregor, who was submitted by Khabib in 2018, suffered a broken tibia against Poirier in their trilogy bout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZprI_0aw8MFk900
Khabib Nurmagomedov has said Conor McGregor is 'finished' after he lost to Dustin Poirier Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ogq6Q_0aw8MFk900
Nate Diaz submitted Conor McGregor in 2016 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

It meant he was beaten by doctor stoppage and has since undergone surgery before being handed a six month medical suspension.

But after the unprecedented ending against Poirier, he has called for a FOURTH fight against the American.

Nurmagomedov, who retired in October, blasted McGregor's chances of winning another rematch - also tipping Diaz to beat the Irishman if they met for a third time.

Khabib, 32, told ESPN: “If he want to come back, OK, make him fight one more time with Dustin Poirier and finish this guy.

“I think [that’s] what UFC going to do with him or maybe make his fight versus Nate. But both of them, I think he’s going to lose.”

McGregor first beat Poirier in 2014 but was knocked out in their rematch seven years later, in January, which set them up with a trilogy.

Diaz, 36, is yet to complete his series with the former two-weight champion after their 2016 double header, with the two holding a win each.

Poirier is now in line to challenge newly-crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, 31, in his next fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wh2xu_0aw8MFk900

But he, along with UFC president Dana White, have opened the door to another rematch with McGregor - who called Poirier's win 'illegitimate'.

Nurmagomedov, who hung up the gloves unbeaten in 29 fights, insisted McGregor's injury leaves him unable to ever be the same again.

He said: "With broken legs, he’s never going to kick the same. With him, no, I don’t believe [he’ll return to the top].

"Conor [is a] good age, but what happened with his mind, legs — this guy is finished, but he’s good for promotion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5Vdn_0aw8MFk900
Khabib submitted bitter rival Conor McGregor in 2018 Credit: Sportsfile - Subscription

