How am I ever going to get any of this done? Genene Coté wondered, looking at her to-do list. “I had no idea where I would get the energy to do even one of the 10 items,” she recalls. “My legs felt like they weighed 1,000 pounds and my eyes burned from yet another sleepless night. Not only was I wiped out, but it felt like a cloud was looming over me, making it hard to do anything.