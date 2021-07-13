Cancel
Liverpool boost as Joe Gomez returns to training for first time in eight months after devastating knee injury

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
 12 days ago
OVERJOYED Joe Gomez has joined Liverpool's fellow defensive crock Virgil van Dijk in returning to training after many months out.

Van Dijk has been missing since October 2020 and Gomez from November as problems at the back helped ruined Liverpool's title defence.

Liverpool's and England defender Joe Gomez is 'relishing' his return after eight months out Credit: PA
The Reds' Dutch defensive colossus Virgil van Dijk is also in training, having been out since October 2020 Credit: PA

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp says both knee-injury casualties are already "looking good".

But Klopp has also bought in £34million RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate after an incredible run of fitness problems in his defence last season.

England ace Gomez, 24, told Liverpool's website: "Getting back on the pitch with the boys meant everything.

"Obviously after such a long layoff, it’s not a case of just being thrown in the deep end, we’ll probably have to do some adaptations, the likes of myself and Virgil.

"That’s where it’s nice to work alongside each other – we had different injuries, but we’ve been in it together all the way.

"There’ll be days where we have to do something more suitable for us, but to do team training today after such a long time means a lot.

"I think speaking for us both, we loved every minute of it."

A relieved Klopp could soon be over-flowing with rearguard options.

But he told Liverpool's media team: "Virg and Joe will not have double sessions now for the first few days with the team.

"They have a second session of the day but it's with the rehab department, physiotherapy - these kind of things.

"They look really good. I don't know exactly when we can make the best bkg steps but it will happen in the next four weeks.

"For sure, we will get a big step forward."

