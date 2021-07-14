Ex-Houston Officer Indicted After Allegedly Assaulting Handcuffed Man

A former Houston police officer is facing decades behind bars after he allegedly beat a handcuffed suspect. According to NBC News, Lucas Vieira was indicted last week on aggravated assault charges stemming from the 2019 arrest of Aundre Howard. The incident took place on July 7, when Houston PD officers pulled Howard over for expired registration. During the traffic stop, officers handcuffed the 34-year-old man and began searching him before he attempted to flee on foot. Body cam footage showed Vieira chasing the suspect while shouting, “Shoot his ass” to a second officer named Thomas Serrano. The cops eventually caught detained Howard and Vieira was seen striking the handcuffed man in the head.