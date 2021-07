Wayne Halm and Kenneth Hicks, from left, talk to Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. during the Mayor’s first Friday morning session July 9. The Mayor will conduct the weekly sessions from 9-11 a.m., during which citizens can talk to him about their concerns and offer solutions for City issues. The sessions will be on a raised extension called a parklet in one of the parking spaces in front of City Hall. The materials used to build the parklet were recycled from other City projects. Times photo.