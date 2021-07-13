Halftime Pod Presented by Eastside Liquor: Obanor, West

Sometimes piety pays off. Mark Adams and his assistants comprise surely one of the most devout coaching staffs in college basketball, and circumstantial evidence suggests the Christian connection helped Texas Tech land probably their premiere prospect in the current recruiting class. Kevin Obanor, a sweet-shooting forward whose parents are members of the clergy, and who attended Oral Roberts, an evangelical university, has transferred to Texas Tech over offers from Alabama, Arkansas and Illinois. It may be a match made in heaven. And the fact that Talvin Hester, who was instrumental to recruiting Obanor to ORU a few years ago, is on Adams’ staff, certainly didn’t hurt Tech’s chances with Obanor either.