Kumo on going 7-0 for FlyQuest & FLY Academy in week 6: "Someone has to play those games, you know?"
FlyQuest had a turbulent week 6 of the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, but no one could match the rollercoaster ride of top laner Colin "Kumo" Zhao. Following Eric "Licorice" Ritchie's transfer to Golden Guardians on Tuesday, July 6, Kumo started for both FlyQuest and FlyQuest Academy. With Kumo pulling double duty in the top lane, both squads under the FlyQuest banner went a combined 7-0, snapping the LCS squad's 10-game loss streak in the process.www.invenglobal.com
