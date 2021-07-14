Kumo on going 7-0 for FlyQuest & FLY Academy in week 6: "Someone has to play those games, you know?"

We may be expecting Riot’s new “gloomy yordle” Vex on the champion roster sooner rather than later. The Ruination Event has brought us a couple great gifts so far and players can look forward to Riot’s new champion Vex as another present under the tree. Not much talk has surrounded the newest Yordle in the League of Legends roster as of late but without any official word of her being scrapped, it’s very likely that she’ll be released sometime during this event. So, to feed the anticipation let’s go through everything that we already know about Vex.