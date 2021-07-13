Calling Out Con Ed on Bumpy Road Repairs

As a resident of the Town of Cortlandt — who also happens to be its Deputy Supervisor – I believe that I am far from alone in my frustration with Con Ed. Over the last several months, ConEd has torn up several major streets in Cortlandt, including a long stretch of Watch Hill Road, Croton Avenue from 202 to Furnace Dock Road, and also on the north and south sections of Locust Avenue. These were undoubtedly necessary repairs, and I suspect that citizens are willing to put up with this prolonged process to ensure both safety as well as reliable utility service.