Man robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in University Heights
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A South Euclid man waiting for the bus in University Heights was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening. The 50-year-old victim was waiting for a bus a the GCRTA stop on Warrensville Center Road just south of the Cedar Road intersection shortly after 9:30 p.m. when a man showed him a small revolver, took his wallet, and fled southbound on Warrensville Center Road, according to a University Heights police media release.www.cleveland19.com
