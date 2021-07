Back at CES, Razer announced that it would be combining the latest Intel 11th generation chipset with NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics cards for its Blade series. Today, both the Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base Model are available for pre-orders with the Blade 15 Base Model being a Razer Store exclusive. The Blade 17 will include the fastest Intel processor to ever grace a Blade laptop with the i9-11900H and it can be paired with a graphics card up to the RTX 3080. This processor offers eight cores and 16 threads to make it the post powerful Blade to date and further blur the line of desktop and laptop performance.