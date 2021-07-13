Cancel
You don't want to stand there! Construction workers cheat death when cable snaps and drops a 68-TON crane on their heads

By Charlotte Mitchell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

A pair of construction workers have cheated death after a crane dropped a 68-ton load onto their heads.

The two workers were standing underneath the heavy load when the crane's cable snapped in a terrifying incident in Germany.

Video of the shocking moment shows the workers observing an overturned crane on a construction site.

Two men in hard hats walk underneath part of the crane which is being held up by another crane.

Suddenly, the cable snaps, sending the 68-ton weight of the overturned crane plummeting towards the two men.

The men are knocked off their feet but a steel support stops them from being trapped under the enormous weight.

They roll out of danger's way and run off, appearing not to have sustained any serious injuries in the freak incident.

Social media users marvelled at the men's lucky escape but wondered what had gone wrong that the crane was overturned in the first place.

'Oh wow! How close they were to death. It makes you appreciate how precious life is,' one YouTube user commented.

'Never stand under the extremely heavy object,' another posted.

'As a supervisor, I would fire their butts,' a third responded.

A pair of construction workers have cheated death after a crane dropped a 68-ton load onto their heads
The terrifying moment the crane's cable snapped was caught on video taken at a German construction site 
The men, wearing hard hats, rolled out from underneath the enormous load, apparently without being seriously injured
The shocked men are seeing running away from the crane after their brush with death
They were saved by a steel support, pictured above underneath the crane before the collapse
Panting, the two construction workers observe the overturned crane from a safe distance

Comments / 3

