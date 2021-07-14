Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Child tax credit checks start going out Friday

By The Rural Blog
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 11 days ago

Though the initiative has been much in the news since its approval in March, many Americans are still confused about it. A recent survey found that nearly half of respondents weren't sure if they qualified, and a quarter weren't sure how to access the credit.

On Friday, July 15, the first payments for the newly expanded child tax credit will go out to some 39 million families with about 65 million children. This is the first time the federal government has tried to reduce child poverty through widely available direct payments, and could be the greatest blow struck against poverty in decades.

“For some families, the money could be transformative,” writes Moriah Ballingit of The Washington Post. The colossal and historic investment is expected to cut child poverty in half, according to an analysis from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy.”

Though the initiative has been much in the news since its approval in March, many Americans are still confused about it. A recent Ally Bank survey found that nearly half surveyed weren’t sure if they qualified, and a quarter weren’t sure how to access the credit, Carmen Reinicke of CNBC reports.

So, here’s some basic info about the plan, per Kiplinger and CNBC:

  • Payments will be issued on or near the 15th of the month through December. Payments won’t continue in 2022 as of now, but President Biden and many Congressional Democrats want to approve the extension.
  • For most people, the combined total of the six monthly payments will equal 50 percent of the child tax credit they’re expected to qualify for on their 2021 tax return. They can claim the other half when they file their 2021 tax return.
  • For 2021 only, the credit is increased from $2,000 for each child age 16 or under to $3,600 per child for kids 6-17 years old.
  • The maximum monthly payment is $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for children ages 6-17.
  • The full credit is available to married parents who file taxes jointly and have adjusted gross income less than $150,000, or $75,000 for individuals. The credit phases out for taxpayers who make more money and ceases for individuals earning $95,000 and married couples earning $170,000 filing jointly.
  • The monthly child tax credit payments won’t include the $500 credit available for older children, elderly parents, and other dependents.
  • The IRS will deposit the money directly into your bank account, if you receive your tax returns that way, or will mail you a check or debit card.

    • Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, a former superintendent of Denver schools, “cited a 2011 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research that found that increasing tax credits could boost test scores,” the Post reports. Economists Raj Chetty and John N. Friedman, then of Harvard University, and Jonah Rockoff of Columbia estimated that the boost in academic achievement could reap gains over a child’s lifetime, increasing the likelihood they would graduate and attend college, and boosting their earnings,” Ballingit reports.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVO3u_0aw8JoPF00

Comments / 0

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Chetty
Person
Michael Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Child Poverty#Adjusted Gross Income#Americans#The Washington Post#Ally Bank#Cnbc#Democrats#Democratic#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Public Safetywnynewsnow.com

I.R.S. Warns Of Potential Child Tax Credit Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Beware of scammers trying to collect your Child Tax Credit payments, that’s the message from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this week. The warning comes just one week after the agency began sending out those advanced Child Tax Credit payments. While scammers often come up with new...
POTUSNew York Post

Child tax credit payments go out July 15: Here’s what you need to know

American parents are in for a payday. The federal government will begin forking over monthly payments to millions of US families July 15 under President Biden’s controversial expanded child tax credit plan. The cash — approved as part of the Democrat’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package in March — aims to...
Income TaxWFMJ.com

New child tax credit payments go out this week, IRS weighs in on options

The new child tax credit payments under the American Rescue Plan start going out Thursday July 15, and most American parents will qualify. The monthly payments will hit bank accounts or come in the mail on the 15th of each month through December. The IRS said depending on how you filed taxes in 2020, determines whether the funds will come through the mail or direct deposit.
Personal Financecbslocal.com

Child Tax Credit: Guide For Parents Having Problems

(CBS Boston) — The first round of advance Child Tax Credit payments went out to parents on July 15. Most people with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) received their share of the $15 billion that day or soon after. But some people have not received their Child Tax Credit. Still others received an amount that differs from what they feel they are owed. Here’s how the updated credit works, along with a few reasons why payments could be delayed or inaccurate.
Posted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Virginia Statecaswellmessenger.com

ON EVE OF HISTORIC CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS STARTING, WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MONTHLY CHECKS TO VIRGINIA FAMILIES

ON EVE OF HISTORIC CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS STARTING, WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MONTHLY CHECKS TO VIRGINIA FAMILIES. Today, on the eve of the historic Child Tax Credit payments beginning for 39 million families across the nation, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement applauding the new monthly payment to millions of U.S. households. Starting July 15, eligible parents will begin receiving automatic monthly payments for the next six months of $250 for every child aged 6 to 17 and $300 for every child under 6. The American Rescue Plan, which both Warner and Kaine voted for, made these payments possible. An estimated 1.6 million children across Virginia will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, including 249,000 children in the Commonwealth who are currently in poverty. The expansion will lift 85,000 Virginia children out of poverty.
Income TaxPosted by
The US Sun

Four million IRS refunds worth up to $10,200 per person going out this month – how to find out if you’re owed money

THE IRS is sending out four million refunds worth up to $10,200 per person to many Americans this month – but some people need to find out if they're owned money. Eligible recipients earn less than less than $150,000 and paid taxes this year on 2020 unemployment benefits will have their return evaluated and get the money – but not everyone has received it yet.
Income TaxPosted by
Best Life

If You Just Did This, You May Be Getting Another Stimulus Check, IRS Says

The COVID-19 pandemic upended lives in countless ways, but putting a major strain on personal income and household finances was one felt by millions across the U.S. In fact, according to Census data from mid-June, a quarter of Americans said they had struggled to cover their household expenses in the previous week, CBS News reports. Fortunately, payments set up by the government to eligible individuals have helped to ease the burden, even after the third round initially saw multiple delays due to debates amongst lawmakers. But according to the IRS, you may still be getting another stimulus check in the coming weeks if you recently did this one thing. Read on to see if there's money potentially headed your way.
Income TaxCNET

No sign of your child tax credit payment? Here's how to track your money

If you're still waiting for your child tax credit check it may be time to do a payment trace. But first, you need to make sure your information is up to date. If you changed banks or your 2020 tax return doesn't qualify you for payments, you may need to update your information to get the advance checks. This year's child tax credit changes mean that eligible families can get advance monthly payments between now and December. They'll get the other half of the money when filing taxes next year. Families can get up to $300 for each qualifying dependent each month depending on the child's age and the parent's income.

Comments / 0

Community Policy