Child tax credit checks start going out Friday

On Friday, July 15, the first payments for the newly expanded child tax credit will go out to some 39 million families with about 65 million children. This is the first time the federal government has tried to reduce child poverty through widely available direct payments, and could be the greatest blow struck against poverty in decades.

“For some families, the money could be transformative,” writes Moriah Ballingit of The Washington Post. The colossal and historic investment is expected to cut child poverty in half, according to an analysis from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy.”

Though the initiative has been much in the news since its approval in March, many Americans are still confused about it. A recent Ally Bank survey found that nearly half surveyed weren’t sure if they qualified, and a quarter weren’t sure how to access the credit, Carmen Reinicke of CNBC reports.

So, here’s some basic info about the plan, per Kiplinger and CNBC: