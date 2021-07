President Joe Biden is nominating the widow of late Democratic Sen. Edward M. Kennedy to serve as the United States Ambassador to Austria. "My parents and grandparents taught us through the example of their own lives how important it is to serve and give back. And my late husband, and his extended family, embodied the noblest qualities of service to country," Victoria Reggie Kennedy said in a statement responding to the news. "I am humbled by the confidence the president has placed in me, and if confirmed, I look forward to being able to serve my country as ambassador to Austria."