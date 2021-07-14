Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers 2021 90-man roster preview: Linebacker

By Niners Wire
49erswebzone.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. A look at the linebackers on the 49ers 2021 roster ahead of training camp. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers waive linebacker Nathan Gerry. By Site Staff. Jul 6, 2021. The...

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Gerry
Person
Levi
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Niners#The Philadelphia Eagles#State Of The Franchise#Nfl Com#Mvp#Nfl Media#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
Reddit
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN identifies two irreplaceable players on the 49ers roster

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers endured a league-high number of injuries last season in what was supposed to be a year dedicated to avenging their Super Bowl loss. Instead, the injuries quickly transformed the team's roster by Week 2.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

2019 49ers vs. 2021 49ers, Part 1 (Offense)

316 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. How well do the 2021 49ers stack up to the 2019 team?. Lately I have listened to some podcasts and read some tweets comparing the current San Francisco 49ers team (2021) to the 2019 team that fell just short of winning the Super Bowl. I find the comparison interesting. And since many people quickly assume the 2021 49ers are not as good as the 2019 team, I wanted to take a look for myself. So as we prepare for the team to report on Tuesday, let's compare the two teams, position by position. For the purpose of this very scientific experiment, we will assume everyone is healthy (even though that never happens). Let's start on offense. The defensive comparison is coming soon.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers signing 3rd-round draft pick Ambry Thomas to 4-yr, $4.8 million deal

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement with cornerback Ambry Thomas on his four-year rookie deal. The 49ers selected him out of Michigan in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 102 overall pick.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Morning Report: NFL.com Predicts Aiyuk to Make First Pro Bowl in ‘21

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines. NFL.com lists 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk among first-time Pro Bowl candidates in 2021. By David Bonilla. Jul 8, 2021. Last month, Conor...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers Foundation to Host ‘Players For A Purpose’ Kickoff Event

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. After going virtual for 2020, this year's event will be held in-person at Levi's® Stadium and feature 49ers players, coaches and front office personnel. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers training...
NFLUSA Today

Were Colts waiting for 49ers, Fred Warner to set LB market?

All offseason, the Indianapolis Colts have been working with the agent of All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard on a contract extension to make him one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league. With Leonard and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner both up for new deals, there was a theme throughout...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Former 49ers WR Jordan Matthews trying comeback as tight end

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former San Francisco 49ers WR Jordan Matthews is switching to tight end, a position the 49ers could use some help. More San Francisco 49ers News. Ex-49ers WR Jordan Matthews working out...
NFLdailyjournal.net

49ers sign middle linebacker Fred Warner to 5-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner has signed a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers taking him through the 2026 season. The 24-year-old Warner has started all 48 games in his three seasons with San Francisco, making 79 tackles last season with a sack, forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Why the 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL’s richest linebacker

517 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers made Fred Warner the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. Here's why it was a smart decision. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers signing star LB...
NFL49erswebzone.com

NFL: Free agents can sign with any team, we investigate any incident involving law enforcement

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Richard Sherman‘s arrest in Redmond, Washington for burglary domestic violence was followed by an NFLPA statement that did not mention him by name and the NFL has also released a statement that pertains to Sherman without directly referencing him on Wednesday. Sherman is currently unsigned and the league's statement concerned the eligibility of unsigned players [more]
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Richard Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into a home, fought with police

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. More details have emerged regarding the Thursday arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman. Via ESPN.com, Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into the home of a family member. He also allegedly fought with police when they arrived on the scene. Authorities took him to a local hospital, where he was checked and cleared and [more]
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy