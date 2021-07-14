49ers 2021 90-man roster preview: Linebacker

316 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. How well do the 2021 49ers stack up to the 2019 team?. Lately I have listened to some podcasts and read some tweets comparing the current San Francisco 49ers team (2021) to the 2019 team that fell just short of winning the Super Bowl. I find the comparison interesting. And since many people quickly assume the 2021 49ers are not as good as the 2019 team, I wanted to take a look for myself. So as we prepare for the team to report on Tuesday, let's compare the two teams, position by position. For the purpose of this very scientific experiment, we will assume everyone is healthy (even though that never happens). Let's start on offense. The defensive comparison is coming soon.