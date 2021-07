Ford Motor Co. and autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI LLC plan to make 1,000 self-driving taxis available to consumers via Lyft Inc.’s ride-hailing app. The companies detailed the project today. The first self-driving taxis will roll out later this year in Miami with safety drivers aboard. The next stop is Austin, Texas, where Ford and Argo AI plan to bring their vehicles taxis next year, and the companies will expand to yet more cities down the road. The plan is to have all 1,000 of the planned taxis operational by 2025.