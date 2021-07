AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Thursday offered to fly the Democrats who fled the state on Monday amid a special session back to Texas. "In an effort to further compel House Democrats to return to the State of Texas, I am chartering a plane that will be on standby in Washington, D.C., on Saturday," he wrote in a statement released to the media. "I am demanding all of our colleagues in D.C. to contact my staff immediately in order to secure their seat on the plane and return to Austin in order to do the state's business. The State of Texas is waiting."